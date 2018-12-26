Lester E. Shafer

Lester E. Shafer, 80, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born November 13, 1938, in Cincinnati, the son of Chester E. and Anna Kathrine “Katie” (Johnson) Shafer, who both preceded him in death. On May 30, 1965, he married the former Barbara Thompson, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include a son, Christopher (Amy) Kettler of Columbus; three daughters, Michelle (Matt) Norton of Cleveland, Kathryn (David) Tussing of Columbus Grove, and Leslie (Jerry) Hagan of Columbus; one brother, John (Candie) Shafer of Delphos; a sister, Joan Baker of Minnesota; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 29, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, December 28, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Veterans Council.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.