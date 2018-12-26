1 person killed, others hurt in area crash

VW independent/submitted information

One person is dead and several others were injured when a car rear-ended a tractor pulling a farm implement in rural Paulding County on Christmas day.

According to investigating troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post, the fatal crash occurred at approximately 11:53 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 144, just east of Township Road 83 in Paulding County.

A 2013 Ford Fusion operated by an unidentified man was westbound on County Road 144, while a Case farm tractor pulling an implement that was operated by Francis Maag, 46, of Paulding, was also headed west on County Road 144. The Fusion then struck the rear of the farm implement and slid off of the right side of the road, where it came to final rest in a ditch.

The unidentified driver was trapped within the motor vehicle and required extrication to be freed. The driver was transported by Samaritan medical transport to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with serious injuries.

The Ford was occupied by three passengers, all who have not been identified at the time of reporting. The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by Paulding County Coroner Dr. Joseph Kuhn, while both rear seat passengers were transported to Paulding Hospital for treatment. Both were then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for additional treatment. Maag was listed as uninjured.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Paulding Fire and EMS, Antwerp Fire and EMS, Samaritan, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and R and O Towing.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts and never drive distracted or impaired.