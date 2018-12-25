Grace M. Metcalf

Grace M. Metcalf, 92, formerly of Santa Cruz, California, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born June 18, 1926, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the daughter of Frank and Annie (Perrey) Eshelby, who both preceded her in death. On July 23, 1945, she married Donald C. Metcalf, who died June 25, 1978.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Sue Metcalf of Delphos; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Mitzi Metcalf of Santa Cruz, California.

A son, Robert (Bob) Metcalf, and one sister, Winifred Eshelby, also preceded her in death.

There will be no services. Burial will be held at a later date in Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Santa Cruz, California.

Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions: Vancrest Activities Department or a charity of the donor’s choice.