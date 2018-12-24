Synergy bell ringers
Synergy students Haylee Tracy, (Paulding) and Bailey Day (Van Wert) recently volunteered their time to ring the bell for the Salvation Army. Synergy photo
POSTED: 12/24/18 at 8:56 am. FILED UNDER: News
