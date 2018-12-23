Monday Mailbag: December 24, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Van Wert basketball, Eggerss Stadium, the Cleveland Browns and the recent Reds/Dodgers trade.

Q: Whatever happened to the Van Wert County Hospital basketball tournament? Name withheld upon request

A: I shared this question with Van Wert head coach Mark Bagley and this was his response:

“The four schools decided to play each other and specifically Van Wert would play Crestview and Lincolnview on the opening weekend. All schools agreed it was time for a change and get more home attendance.”

Obviously, the last three Crestview-Van Wert games have been moved from opening weekend because of Crestview’s playoff football success.

Q: Why doesn’t Van Wert play more basketball games in the Goedde building? Name withheld upon request

A: The “throwback night” they started last year is a fun idea and I think you’ll see it continue into future seasons. However, I don’t think there are plans to play multiple games at the Goedde building. It’s intended as a “once-a-season” type of event.

Q: Why does Van Wert play so many small schools for non-conference games? Why not schedule schools their own size or bigger? Name withheld upon request

A: Offhand, I’m going to say proximity has something to do with it. Let’s look at the schedule: Why not play Crestview and Lincolnview, two county rivals? Parkway, Wayne Trace and St. John’s are nearby, along with Ottoville, Kalida and Columbus Grove. Marion Local, Coldwater and St. Henry are successful MAC schools who present big challenges, and Lima Central Catholic has cranked plenty of good teams. Bryan is Division II.

If you’re looking for more Division II or even Division I teams outside of the Western Buckeye League, how far do you want to travel, and what schools do you want to see the Cougars play?

Q: Whatever happened to renovating Eggerrs Stadium? They seemed so gung ho about it, but I haven’t seen or heard anything lately. Name withheld upon request

A: You have to understand that these things take time and perhaps more importantly, money. The most likely scenario is the project will be done in phases. The visitors bleachers were replaced in August/September and improvements were made to the south side of the stadium, so I suppose that can be considered Phase One.

I’m guessing we’ll hear more in 2019.

Q: Who will be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns and why? Dave Breese, Venedocia

A: Based on what he’s done since taking over as interim coach, I’m really starting to think it’ll be Gregg Williams. I wouldn’t have dreamed it six weeks ago, but it’s tough to overlook what he’s done while in charge, and it’s hard to imagine GM John Dorsey upsetting the apple cart now.

If for some reason it’s not Williams, I’m guessing it will be someone we currently wouldn’t expect. Despite their connection in Green Bay, I don’t think it’ll be Mike McCarthy and I don’t think it’ll be Lincoln Riley. Offensive cooridnator Freddie Kitchens has come up, but I’m not sure if he’s ready for that type of role. Then again, look what he’s done in a short amount of time.

I just hope that the Haslams let Dorsey and his staff handle this without interference.

Q: Thoughts on the Reds trade with the Dodgers, and how about the longevity of those former L.A. players actually staying in Cincinnati? Zach Profit, Van Wert

A: Keep in mind you’re talking to a Cleveland Indians fan whose team is shedding players left and right.

If Alex Wood pitches like he did in 2016 (16-3, 2.72 ERA, 151 strikeouts), it’s a great deal. For some reason, I’m not a Yasiel Puig fan but there’s no doubt he’s an upgrade. How much does Matt Kemp have left in the tank?

How long they’ll stay in Cincinnati depends on how things go this season. If the Reds are out of the playoff race by June, don’t be surprised if they send any of those players away in a trade/trades.

As far as the players Cincinnati sent to L.A. – Homer Bailey was inconsistent, Kyle Farmer was a backup and the two minor leaguers may or may not make an impact.

I do know this – the Dodgers cleared a lot of payroll from the roster.

At least on paper, both teams accomplished what they wanted to – the Reds got better players and the Dodgers freed up salary space for other signings.

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com. In the meantime, have a Merry Christmas!