Lancers outduel the Musketeers 64-40

Van Wert independent sports

FORT JENNINGS — A balanced scoring attack and a lockdown defense helped Lincolnview to a 64-40 non-conference victory at Fort Jennings on Saturday.

Jake Bowersock led the way with 12 points, Zane Miller finished with 11 and Creed Jessee scored nine. Jorge Salinas and Alek Bowersock each tallied eight points, Kyle Wallis had seven and Ethan Kemler six.

The Lancers raced out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter and enjoyed a 17-8 advantage at the end of the period. The Musketeers managed to close the gap to 17-13 in the second quarter, but Lincolnview scored the next 12 points. Jake Bowersock started the run with a basket, then Jessee drilled a triple, followed by seven straight points by Miller to make it 29-13.

Armed with a 38-18 lead to begin the third quarter, Lincolnview outscored Fort Jennings 15-8 and led 53-26 going into the final period.

The Lancers held the Musketeers to 29 percent shooting for the game, forced 15 turnovers and won the battle of the boards 34-20.

Lincolnview (4-3) will host Kalida on Friday and will travel to Ottoville on Saturday.