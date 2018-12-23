Frances C. Miller

Frances C. “Fran” Miller, 73, of Rockford, passed away at 12:17 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born April 6, 1945, in Celina, the daughter of Robert L. and Victoria A. (Springer) Gephart, who both preceded her in death. On October 3, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart, Rolland L. Miller, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include three children, Julia A. (John) Churan of Scottsdale, Arizona, Dr. Jill A. (John) Schaeffer of Raleigh, North Carolina, and John A. (Angela) Miller of Upper Arlington; six grandchildren; three brothers, Robert (Carol) Gephart, Dick Gephart, and Randy Gephart; two sisters, Norma Jean (Roger) Hawkins and Karen Ward; and a brother-in-law, Carl Gangwer.

Two sisters, Sharon Gangwer and an infant sister, Mary Carolyn Gephart, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 28, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ near Rockford, with the Rev. Katherine Beckett officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s UCC or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.