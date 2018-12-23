Doyle R. Adams

Doyle R. Adams, 78, of Van Wert, died at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born October 27, 1940, in Van Wert County, the son of Vaughn and Selma (Dunlap) Adams, who both preceded him in death. On June 28, 1958, he married the former Janice Snyder, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Brent L. Adams of Van Wert; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; one sister, Jean (Clyde) Ford of Crossville, Tennessee; and a daughter in law, LuAnn (Mark) Schwartz of Spencerville.

A brother, Robert Yoh, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Julie Tarr officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.