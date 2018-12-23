Donald Russell Lamb

Donald Russell Lamb, 82, of Van Wert, died at 8:33 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born March 20, 1936, in Van Wert, the son of James Russell Lamb and Dorothy Millie (Brown) Lamb-Stetler, who both preceded him in death. On August 30, 1977, he married the former Alix Andrea Cline, and she survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include five children, Ricky Jay (Karla) Lamb, Brenda Sue Taylor, and Susan (Ralph) Mell, all of Van Wert, and Dorothy (Brian) Bauer, and Michelle Hire, both of Cecil; two sisters, Peggy (J.D.) Morefield of Georgia and Karen (Ron) Parsons of Florida; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.