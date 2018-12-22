United Way update-Alliance

Nate Zollinger, accountant for Alliance Automation, presented a check to United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith. Alliance Automation recently held its United Way campaign event. Last year, Alliance Automation was the community partner for the 2017 campaign. This year, Alliance Automation sold cookies each Friday in November. Along with employee contributions, Alliance Automation matched funds and made a corporate donation to United Way of $500. #HowDoYouFit? United Way photo