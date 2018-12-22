Teem Wholesale donates Christmas $$

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Recently, Teem Wholesale participated in a “change war” to raise money for the 2018 Ohio City Village Toy Drive, with company employees able to raise $738.04 for the drive.

Proceeds go towards the purchase of toys, clothes, and other gifts for children in Ohio City.

This is the eighth year of the Toy Drive, which was able to help brighten the Christmas of more than 20 kids this year with the donations received.

For those who would like to participate in next year’s Ohio City Village Toy Drive, donations are accepted year round, although the event doesn’t officially start until the beginning of November. Drop off donations of toys, clothes (coats, hats, and gloves preferably), or money to go towards the purchase of these items to the Ohio City Village Hall, 103 S. Main St. Office hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday

For more information about the toy drive, call 419.965.2255.