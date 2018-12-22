Dietsch wins Peony Fest theme contest

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert resident Mary Dietsch has won the Peony Festival Committee’s “name the theme” contest to create a them for the 2019 edition of the annual festival.

Dietsch, wife of retired Van Wert police officer Terry Dietsch, won with her entry, “Blooming with Tradition” –top vote getter in a blind election that considered entries without the names of those who entered them.

Dietsch’s entry will be used for the 2019 festival theme, as well as for the Grand Parade.

As a token of appreciation, the Peony Festival Committee presented Dietsch with a gift bag of goodies, including Peony Festival merchandise and Chamber Bucks that can be used at local Chamber member businesses.

Dietsch, a retired nurse, volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as her church, First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert.

Dietsch said that, when she saw the contest posted online, her mind started thinking about the Peony Festival and its traditions. She instantly came up with “Blooming with Tradition” as her submission for the contest in honor of former festival president Bob Exline, who was instrumental in bringing the festival back to life in the 1990s.

Dietsch said she had served on church boards with Exline through the years, and noted what she added was the great passion he had for the festival. She also noted she has fond memories of Exline in the parade, and all his fellow church members shouting to him from the audience.