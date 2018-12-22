Cougars lose physical game to DSJ

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Jared Wurst scored 24 points and Delphos St. John’s rallied from a four point halftime deficit to defeat Van Wert 48-38 at the original Den at the S.F. Goedde building on Friday night.

Van Wert dropped to 1-3, while Delphos St. John’s improved to 6-0.

The Blue Jays trailed 22-18 at halftime, then used a 16-8 scoring advantage to take a 34-30 lead after three quarters, then outscored the Cougars 14-8 in the final period. The difference was free throws — Delphos St. John’s made 12, while Van Wert attempted just two all night, hitting one.

“It was a extremely physical and we didn’t shoot many free throws, Van Wert head coach Mark Bagley said. “That’s part of the game, and give Delphos all the credit.”

“They know us from their scouting report and we know them,” Delphos St. John’s head coach Aaron Elwer said. “Typically when you have two teams like that it’s going to make for a tough physical low scoring affair and I’m proud of our guys for making enough plays in the second half.”

Van Wert was up 8-7 after the first quarter, then led by four on four different occasions in the second quarter. Nate Place scored seven of his team high 13 points in second period, but the Cougars had trouble containing Wurst, who scored 14 points in the first half, including two triples.

The Blue Jays controlled the boards and hit four treys in the third quarter, including back to back triples that gave St. John’s a 26-25 lead. After a bucket by Curtis Schwinnen, Drew Bagley’s layup pulled the Cougars to within one, 28-27, then Wurst drilled a three pointer to give the Blue Jays a 31-27 lead, but Owen Treece’s triple made it 31-30. Grant Czukker hit his own three pointer to give St. John’s a 34-30 lead.

“We told the kids at halftime that they (Delphos St. John’s) would absolutely fly to the glass in the second half,” the elder Bagley said. “They made the 50-50 plays, whether it was a free throw, offensive rebound or just a loose ball, and that’s when the game changed.”

“I thought we adjusted to some of their strengths and athleticism in the second half and I think by the late third and fourth quarters we wore on them a little bit,” Elwer said. “I’m proud of our guys, because we’re not the biggest burly or strong guys but we have some guys who give max effort.”

Early fourth quarter baskets by Place and Treece tied the game 34-34, but the Blue Jays outscored the Cougars 14-4 the rest of the way, with the final seven points coming from the foul line.

Van Wert will play at Wayne Trace tonight, while Delphos St. John’s will travel to Ottoville.

Scoring summary:

Van Wert 8 14 8 8 – 38

Delphos St. John’s 7 11 16 14 – 48

Van Wert: Owen Treece 4-0-10; Nate Place 6-0-13; Blake Henry 2-0-4; Drew Bagley 3-0-6; Lawson Blackmore 2-1-5

Delphos St. John’s: Lucas Metcalfe 2-4-9; Curtis Schwinnen 2-0-4; Jared Wurst 7-5-24; Brady Parrish 1-4-6; Isaac Fairchild 2-0-6

JV: Van Wert 30-27