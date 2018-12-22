Biker church sets Fire & Ice Chili Party date

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Whitehorse Biker Church announces the third annual Fire & Ice Chili Party on Saturday, January 19, 2019, from noon-4 p.m., at the Ohio City Community Building, 306 Lambert St.

The party will feature tasty chili provided for everyone, a chili cook-off with awards in multiple categories, and live music, as well as board games and activities for all ages.

Chili cook-off entries must be submitted by 1 p.m. the day of the event for consideration. This event is free and open to the public, so pull out that family chili recipe and come out for great food, friends and fellowship!

Whitehorse Biker Church is a non-denominational Christian fellowship that believes in ministering to people right where they are, in their “situation of life”. Regardless of where we find them, we receive them as they are, love them unconditionally, and “sow seeds” of love, grace and the mercy of God, which produces life changing, radical transformations.

Visit the church’s website at WhitehorseBikerChurch.com or find it on Facebook.