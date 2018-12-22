NPAC releases tickets for Beatles tribute

VW independent/submitted information

The music of the Beatles has transcended generational lines and served as an influential precursor to scores of albums to come. While it may be impossible to see the original group live in concert, it is still possible to enjoy their music live.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio will see a British Invasion on Sunday, March 16, 2019, when “Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles — The Best of Abbey Road” will perform two rockin’ showtimes at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The shows are presented by Alexander & Bebout and Kitchens Inc. Tickets are on sale just in time to be stuffed into stockings!

n celebration of the anniversary of the release of the Abbey Roadalbum, Rain will bring the greatest hits of that album to life, in addition to all the Beatles’ early favorites.

This mind-blowing performance takes the audience back in time, with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Rain has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome.

Experience the world’s most iconic band and celebrate the best of Abbey Road with “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles”. From the best of Abbey Road, this immersive tribute will take you back to a time when all people needed was love and a little help from their friends.

Along with Presenting Sponsors Alexander & Bebout and Kitchens Inc., Supporting Sponsor for “Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles” is Kevin M. Laing, D.D.S. Season Sponsors for the Ignite 2018-19 season include Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for “Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles” can be purchased through the Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722, and online anytime at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 State Route 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.