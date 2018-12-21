Students learn from local business people

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Middle School finished out 2018 with three days dedicated to preparing students for their future with College & Careers Week.

Brad Johnston, admissions advisor from Lincoln College of Technology, was the kick-off speaker on Monday, motivating and encouraging students to take control of their future. He impressed upon them that opportunities are limitless, they just need to find their passion.

On Tuesday, Van Wert Middle School hosted recent Van Wert High School graduates who were willing to share their experiences since high school, whether in the work force or as they continued their education. VWMS students were encouraged to prepare questions such as how to plan for the stressors of college life such as class load, finances, balancing work and school, and participating in college activities.

Wednesday brought more than two dozen community members into the building for a “lunch and learn” session. Students were encouraged to dress for success and ask engaging questions that could help them begin to shape their future, such as how the adults chose their career, what struggles they may have encountered over the years, what education or experience was needed, and what they wish they would have known as middle schoolers themselves.

Those participating the lunch and learn session included National Door & Trim, Cooper Farms, Edward Jones, Schrader Realty, Van Wert Manor, Guaranteed Auto, Central Insurance Companies, Van Wert Health, YWCA of Van Wert County, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, Purmort Brothers Insurance, Braun Industries, Federal Mogul Corporation, Vancrest Health Care Center, StateWide Ford Lincoln, Kennedy Manufacturing, the Ohio State University Extension Office, and Alexander & Bebout.