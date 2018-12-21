Photography Club has Christmas dinner

The Van Wert Area Photography Club held its annual Christmas dinner at the Black Angus on Main last Thursday, December 13. There was lots of good food and conversation during the meal.

The discussion then turned to ideas and plans for the new year. Some of the decisions that came from that session include:

The club will not meet until April 11, at which time Carrie McKeddie will conduct a photography seminar.

During the off time members will be doing research on potential photo shoots that are about an hour’s drive or less to reach. Some destinations mentioned were: Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Johnston farm, various nature preserves, Manchester round barn, historical festivals, parks, and museums.

Tours suggested included waterfalls, covered bridges, and the Decatur, Indiana, sculptures. A trip of interest mentioned was to Jack’s Camera in Muncie, Indiana. These trips would be scheduled over the summer and early fall.

Two community projects proposed were the opening the four McKeddie seminars to the public at no charge and the continuing support of the photography exhibit at the Van Wert County fair.

It looks as if this could be an interesting year.