One last Christmas wish…

As I look at the calendar, I see this will likely be my last column before Christmas. As I look to vacate the position of executive director of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and coordinator of performing arts for The Van Wert County Foundation in May 2019, I have some wishes to make.

Firstly, I wish to thank the many arts supporters who not only read this column religiously, but also attend our many concerts. I remember the first concert we presented in Fountain Park and how many lawn chairs I saw set up hours in advance. Seventeen years later, the support has not waned one bit.

I also remember the first discussions about a performing arts center being built in Van Wert. A feasibility study said that well over 90 percent of those respondents would support such a facility. I was amazed at the response then and I continue to be amazed at the support we receive today. As with the Fountain Park Summer Music Series, we continue to draw audience members from not only Van Wert County, but also all over the region. You have helped put Van Wert on the map nationally. Just recently, one of the tour managers of a Niswonger show said we are a desired destination for performers all over the country!

Our mission with performing arts has been to spur economic development in the area because of the increased quality of life through the arts. Although we haven’t seen as much new economic growth as some of us have expected, we continue to be hopeful that we in the performing (and visual) arts will play an integral part in that big picture. We do know that hotels, restaurants, and retail have benefited in a big way.

We just finished another Christmas season at the Niswonger. Our Visual Arts Committee did an absolutely wonderful job at decorating our lobbies and other areas of use. Over 5,000 people visited our facility for the four different concerts and shows during the holiday season. We now look at the second half of our season, which features 12 outstanding concerts, shows, and speaking engagements. A last minute gift card for that someone special would be a great idea!

Speaking of gift cards, they can be purchased from our box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our special holiday box office hours include being closed Christmas day and New Year’s Day, as well as the day preceding and following each holiday. Our people like to get a break occasionally too! So, you have the rest of this week to get gift cards before Christmas and then again December 27 and 28 before the New Year.

I would also like to thank the many audience members who crowded into First United Methodist Church a week ago to witness Handel’s Messiahperformance. It was a memorable experience for audience and performers. To any of you reading this who sang in the Messiahchorus, I say thank you so much for participating. I told you it would be an inspiration to participate and I doubt you were disappointed. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and look forward to working with you again in the future to make great music together again.

Finally, I want to thank those of you who helped us sell out the Niswonger for last Sunday’s performance of All is Calm. It was a very unique performance; not typical of what we many times offer. This was a poignant production, yet artistically superior in every way. It was obvious you appreciated it from your reaction at the conclusion. It was moving emotionally and musically. I love bringing these types of shows to the Niswonger for you to not only enjoy, but be provokingly entertained and challenged. What a production!

May I wish you all one last Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! I look forward to making even more great memories with you during the second half of our 2018-19 Niswonger season. May you enjoy the celebration of Jesus’ birth with lots of music and cheer!

FINÉ.