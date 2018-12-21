Dorothy Jean Leiendecker

Dorothy Jean Leiendecker, 90, of Van Wert, died at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born December 30, 1927, in Ohio City, the daughter of Dr. Emory Brown and Eva Jane (Eatinger) Ledyard, who both preceded her in death. On April 2, 1953, she married David M. Leiendecker, who survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Jonathan Emory Leiendecker and Thomas Luke Leiendecker, both of Ohio City, and David Nicholas Leiendecker of Warren, Illinois; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; one stepgrandchild; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

A brother, Donald Eugene Ledyard, also preceded her in death.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.