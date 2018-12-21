Cunningham wins weekly award

Crestview High sophomore basketball guard Olivia Cunningham is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. “Liv has a GPA of 3.98 and is an amazing student, is a gym rat and can be frequently found in the gym getting extra shots up and working out. Her dedication in and out of the classroom is evident,” Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer said. Head coach Mark Gregory offered similar praise. “Liv earns everything she gets. She is a tremendous worker, very coachable and truly cares for her teammates and coaches.” Student Athlete of the Week will return after the holidays. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent