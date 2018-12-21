Cooper gives $750,000 to Camp Lakota

VW independent/submitted information

OAKWOOD — On Wednesday, the Cooper Family Foundation provided a $750,000 contribution to Camp Lakota, a Boy Scout camp in Defiance that serves northwest and west central Ohio. The donation will go toward funding for a new hall at the camp.

The relationship between the Boy Scouts of America and Cooper Farms is a long-standing one. The Cooper family has eight current Eagle Scouts and three more in the process of earning the honor.

“We believe in scouting and we believe in tradition,” said Greg Cooper. “We have three generations of Eagle Scouts in our family. We’re proud to be able to provide this donation to such a great organization.”

The tradition of the Coopers supporting the scouts started with Virgil Cooper and hasn’t ended.

“My dad was very involved and very supportive of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts,” said Dianne Cooper. “We just want to keep that legacy going.”

This donation forever etches the Cooper family into the camp’s history, as the new building will be named “Cooper Lodge.”

Camp Lakota has been serving young people of northwest and west central Ohio since 1941. The camp covers 640 acres, including the 48-acre Lake Glengary, and is bordered on the west side by the Auglaize River. The camp houses 18 conservation-type campsites.