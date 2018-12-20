L’view bd. to study preschool possibilities

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education is getting outside help to examine the possibility of adding a preschool facility.

During Wednesday night’s monthly meeting, board members unanimously approved a contract with Garmann Miller & Associates of Minster to conduct a preschool facility feasibility study, with an eye on potential expansion or renovation.

Lincolnview currently partners with Crestview for preschool at the Thomas Edison Center, but Crestview is considering renovating the former Vancrest of Convoy facility into a stand-alone preschool.

“We are now doing due diligence as to what we would do with our own preschool,” Superintendent Jeff Snyder said. “Would we continue in the Thomas Edison building, would we think about adding on to this facility or would we consider adding on to the Community Center?”

“We’re working with Garmann Miller on a feasibility study to look at all three locations, the cost involved and things like that,” Snyder added. “They’re going to be looking at the Thomas Edison building on Friday and doing an assessment of that building, then they’ll be looking at the current structure of our building.”

The board also approved a resolution accepting a playground exterior site improvement architect agreement with Garmann Miller.

Board members heard from three high school seniors involved with the CEO program, which is a form of comprehensive on the job training, and all three shared their experiences. Thad Walker is at Van Wert Family Physicians, Rachel Hertel is working in the Van Wert City Schools’ ECC building and Ryan Moody is partnered with the Van Wert Fire Department, and he said every day is different.

“I’m actually able to do ride alongs and pick up patients,” Moody explained. “I can get out tools, spike IV bags, get the cot out, get all the different tools they would need so it’s out and ready for a shorter transport time to the hospital if needed.”

During his report to the board, Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said the 1974 Lincolnview state semifinal baseball team will be honored between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games on Friday, and he noted Lincolnview will again participate in the annual “Rivals United” fundraiser with Crestview.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer informed the board that the recent “mobile dentist” offering was a success, and she said 68 students graduated from D.A.R.E. on December 10.

In other business, the board offered special praise for recent winter concert presentations; approved a sixth grade trip to Washington D.C. and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania September 29 through October 4, 2019; approved an overnight trip for varsity cheerleaders to attend a clinic at Wright State University December 26 and 27; approved a trip for the wrestling team to participate in the Van Buren Invitational January 18 and 19; renewed membership in the Ohio School Boards Association; approved the Lincolnview Indoor Track Club, with Matt Langdon and Ben Cowan serving as unpaid volunteer coaches.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, January 14, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. The annual organizational meeting will be held first, followed by a tax budget hearing and the regular monthly meeting.