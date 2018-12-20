Hoops previews: Cougars, Lancers, Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Another busy weekend of high school basketball is in store, with Van Wert beginning the first of six consecutive double weekends, Lincolnview playing two games and Crestview playing for the second time this week.

Van Wert vs. Delphos St. John’s, at Wayne Trace

The Cougars (1-2) will play Delphos St. John’s (5-0) at the S.F. Goedde building on Friday night and at Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Coming off a 58-50 loss to Wapakoneta, Van Wert enters the weekend averaging 54.3 points per game, while allowing 55.3 points per outing. Delphos St. John’s averages 54 points and gives up just 45 per game.

When the two teams met last year, the Blue Jays posted a 57-52 victory.

Wayne Trace is currently 4-1 and will play at Miller City on Friday. The Raiders defeated Liberty Center and Lincolnview last weekend and average 55.2 points per game, while allowing 45.8 points per contest.

Wayne Trace won last year’s game 53-44.

Both of Van Wert’s games will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Lincolnview vs. Columbus Grove, at Fort Jennings

The Lancers (3-2, 1-0 NWC) split last weekend’s games with a 47-32 win at Spencerville and a 55-42 loss at Wayne Trace.

Entering the weekend, the Lancers are averaging 52.4 points per game while giving up 45.2 points per contest. Columbus Grove (3-2, 1-0 NWC) defeated Paulding 63-56 and lost to Arlington 47-44. The Bulldogs are averaging 50.2 points per game and allowing 47.6 points per outing.

When the two teams met last season, Lincolnview won in overtime 69-66.

Fort Jennings lost (1-5) lost 56-40 to Crestview on Tuesday and will play at Ayersville on Friday. The Musketeers score an average of 42.3 points per game and allow 52.3 points per contest.

Lincolnview won last year’s matchup 52-50.

Crestview vs. Allen East

The Knights (4-1, 0-1 NWC) defeated Fort Jennings 56-40 on Tuesday and enter the weekend averaging 58.6 points per game, while allowing just 34.4 points per game.

Allen East is off to a 4-1 (1-0 NWC) start, including last Friday’s 45-40 win over Ada. The Mustangs average 52.2 points per game and give up just 35.2 points per game.

Crestview won last year’s game 75-27.

Friday’s game will live on WKSD 99.7FM.