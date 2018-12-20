CVB seeking areawide calendar entries

VW independent/submitted information

To help area communities and organizations plan and promote their events, the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is working to put together an areawide calendar of events. This list would include any event to which the public is invited.

“Some of the area events are well established and their dates are pretty much the same from year to year, “ said CVB Executive Director Larry Lee, “but we want to make sure we don’t miss any community’s or organization’s event.”

Once the list has been complied it will be made available to the public through the CVB website’s community calendar and printed copies will also be available.

Lee asks that all community leaders, organization spokesmen, or event planners send dates, times, and location of any 2019 Van Wert County event by January 15, 2019. Information can be emailed to llee@visitvanwert.orgor by calling the CVB office at 419.238.9378.