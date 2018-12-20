Crestview plans special recognitions

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Knight Pride Club will be honoring recent regional participants and All-Ohio with special recognition for their special accomplishments on Friday.

The 2017-18 regional-runner up boys’ basketball team and the 2018 regional runner-up football team will be honored during the boys’ basketball game with Allen East. Also, 2018 alumni Dylan Hicks will be recognized for earning second Team All-Ohio for the 2017 football season.

The recognition ceremony will take place immediately after the junior varsity boys’ game and prior to varsity warm-up. The junior varsity game with Allen East starts at 6 p.m.