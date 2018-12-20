Amweg signs with USF baseball team

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert High School to the University of St. Francis baseball pipeline continues to flow.

Jaxson Amweg, the some of the late Kristian and Jade Amweg and the grandson of Jack and Chris Amweg of Ohio City has signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and baseball career at the NAIA Division II school in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Amweg will be a two year letterman on the Van Wert Cougar baseball team this spring. Playing shortstop for the Cougars last year, Amweg hit .353 during the spring season and .308 on last summer’s state qualifying ACME baseball team.

He’s is the fourth 2019 Van Wert Baseball senior to sign a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball and the third to sign to play at St. Francis. First baseman Nathan Temple and outfielder Jalen McCracken recently signed letters of intent to play for the collegiate Cougars, while Van Wert alums Justice Tussing, Caleb Fetzer and Ryan McCracken are members of the team as well. Fetzer transferred from the University of Rio Grande, while McCracken transferred from Glenville State.

In addition, Van Wert senior pitcher Lawson Blackmore is headed to Miami (OH) to play for the Redhawks.

While at USF, Amweg plans to major in elementary education.