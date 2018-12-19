VWCS releases Quality Profile for district

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City School District strives to ensure each and every single student receives a quality education that will provide them with the opportunity to reach their fullest potential — not only as students, but as citizens of the Van Wert community.

VWCS administrators and staff members collaborated to put together this year’s Quality Profile, an at-a-glance overview of what sets Van Wert City Schools apart. The QP is intended to be a more-inclusive view of what the school system offers students that is not reflected in the State Report Card.

“We believe our community values what we offer our students and we recognize it’s our duty to share that information with our friends and neighbors,” said Superintendent Vicki Brunn. “Our staff members set the bar high and it’s easy to take for granted the amazing things that happen inside the walls of Van Wert City Schools.

“We continue to be a beacon of Cougar Pride in our community and our dedication to our students is clearly evident in the opportunities we provide for them on a daily basis,” Brunn added.

The Quality Profile offers some insight to district facts and figures, such as graduation rate, scholarship dollars awarded to recent graduates, building awards, and accolades, as well as the variety of programs offered throughout the grade levels.

The QP is available online at http://www.vwcs.net/qualityprofile.