Venedocia Lions decorate area villages

VW independent/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — For the last several decades, members of the Venedocia Lions Club have constructed, maintained, placed, and removed lighted holiday decorations that adorn the village of Venedocia each Christmas season.

Over the years, decorating efforts have been extended to the village of Elgin and now to the community of Landeck.

Club members construct lighted snowflakes, trees, angels, candles, and wreaths that are placed on outside poles in each community from the weekend after Thanksgiving until the first weekend of the new year.

As components of the decorations have needed to be refurbished and replaced, the lights have been updated to include energy efficient LED bulbs.

The Venedocia Lions Club invites all area residents to enjoy the sights of the holiday season while passing through the communities of Venedocia, Elgin, and Landeck.