United Way update

Christmas came early to the United Way of Van Wert County. Executive Director Vicki Smith was presented with a check from Brent Agler, administrator of Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320 for $1,485.42 to be used in the 2018 campaign. The local Moose lodge will be providing support to the 29 agencies that United Way funds. #HowDoYouFit? United Way photo