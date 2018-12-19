Twig I members enjoy Christmas party

VW independent/submitted information

Twig I met December 13 at the Community Health Professionals building. Co-chairman LaDonna Allenbaugh welcomed the 26 members present for the group’s annual Christmas party. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and an elf were also in attendance. Anne Bowen gave the prayer before the lunch, which was prepared by volunteers from the Community Health Professionals.

Allenbaugh conducted a short business session, announcing that the Hospital Thrift shop will be closed on December 24 and 25 and January 1. December 31 might be a shortened work day.

After Christmas, a sale will be held on Christmas items, with “all you can fit into a bag” for $2. Also, items marked with a green tag or black tag or dot will be 50 percent off for one week.

Following the business session, a gift exchange was enjoyed, then “Christmas Jingo” was played, which is a form of Bingo.

New officers for 2019-2020 are as follows: Chairman, LaDonna Allenbaugh; co-chairman, Karen Gardner; secretary, Dot Burley; co-secretary, Jean Owens; treasurer, Mae Enyart, co-treasurer, Ilo Marvin; pricing leaders, Ann McCray and Diana Mace; and representative-at-large, Mae Enyart.

Members attending the meeting were LaDonna Allenbaugh, Anne Bowen, Dot Burley, Sharon Clouse, Carol Doner, Lupe Escobedo, Rosemary Foreman, Karen Gardner, Jane Geesey, Sandra Greulach. Loretta Grove, Helen Huston, Connie Johnson, Gloria Kimmey, Sheila Lacy, Diana Mace, Ilo Marvin, Ann McCray, Julie Medford, Susie Methot-Perez, Jean Owens, Nina Ragan, Nancy Szolach, Edith Voltz, Brenda Welker, and Betty Woodruff.