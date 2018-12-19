Local CLC chapter has Christmas dinner

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Council 121, Catholic Ladies of Columbia, met December 11 in the Holy Family Room at St. Mary’s Rectory for the annual Christmas dinner and gift exchange.

Ashley Showalter prepared a spaghetti pasta bar, with spinach salad and chocolate peppermint poke cake for dessert. Twelve members and nine guests attended.

The gift exchange was “open and take another person’s gift if you want it”. Many laughs were shared during the exchange. As a holiday gift, the group presented a $250 charitable gift to Deacon Andy McMahon, the chair of the local Habitat for Humanity group. The money will go towards the front door of the home being built.