Lady Raiders down stubborn Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

HAVILAND — Van Wert hung tough, but Wayne Trace pulled away late in a 47-35 non conference girls’ basketball victory over the Lady Cougars on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders led 7-4 after the first quarter, 20-17 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters. Wayne Trace led 39-34 with just under three minutes left, then outscored the Lady Cougars 8-1 down the stretch.

Wayne Trace (6-1) will play at Fort Jennings on Thursday, while Van Wert (1-6) will return to action on December 27 at Delphos St. John’s.