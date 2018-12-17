YWCA donation

Members of First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert recently visited the YWCA of Van Wert County to deliver items the congregation collected for the resident store. Items include new board games and gift cards to local establishments to see a movie, go bowling, or have a meal out, as well as other popular items. These types of things are a budgetary splurge for those living at the YWCA; however, through the resident store, they gain access to some these desirable items. Shown are (from the left) First Presbyterian Church members Gloria Parrish and Harriet Schaadt, YWCA Victim Services Director Jamie Evans, and First Presbyterian members Barb Everidge and Michelle White.