Vancrest shows off new rehab center to VW community

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County rehab residents will receive an early Christmas present with the opening soon of Vancrest Health Care Center’s new rehabilitation addition.

Vancrest officials were on hand Sunday afternoon to welcome community members who wanted to tour the new addition, which includes 19 private rooms with handicap-accessible bathrooms and showers, a private dining room/lounge area, and a large rehab area, as well as private rehab facilities. As part of the addition, ceilings were also raised in an existing area to 14 feet and windows added to provide more light to the facility.

In addition to inpatient therapy services, the rehab addition also includes a new entrance for outpatient therapy patients, as well as a private therapy room for patients who prefer privacy, and is now located adjacent to Vancrest’s assisted living wing.

Vancrest President Mark White said the reason for the new addition, which is scheduled to open before Christmas, was driven by the need to provide private rooms for inpatient therapy patients, as well as bigger and better therapy facilities. He added that the new facility was recommended by Vancrest’s therapists.

“Our therapists said ‘this is what you need to improve therapy services’,” White said, noting that the need for private rooms was high on that list — and something more and more patients are seeking. Vancrest only has semi-private rooms in its existing rehab facility.

“Baby Boomers are a little more picky and we felt the trend is going more to private rooms,” he added, noting that the new addition is similar to facilities at Vancrest’s Ada facility and those being planned for a new 50-bed nursing facility being built in St. Marys.

Vancrest Administrator Scott White was also pleased with the new rehab addition.

“I think when people see this, and come out and experience it, they’ll say ‘I’m not in a nursing home’,” he said, noting, though, that the rehab process is the most important reason for the new addition. “We want to get them well, get them home, and get them to have a good experience.”

Vancrest Rehabilitation Director Kerry Hoffman, who is an occupational therapist as well, said her staff is ready to make the move.

“We’re super excited about moving into this great space,” she said, adding that not only is the new space beautiful, but very functional as well.

While Vancrest officials said their outpatient therapy services are second to none, all noted that inpatient therapy patients tend to get well quicker, and with fewer issues.

The Whites and Hoffman also said that Vancrest’s therapy staff is also second to none, with staff members all having at least 10-15 years of experience — another plus for those wanting to heal quicker and get back home faster.

Those who want to find out more about the new rehab facility can call Vancrest at 419.238.4646.