Pond Seed donation

Pond Seed recently presented Wayne Trace Local Schools with a check for $1,770 from its “Sign Me Up” program where $1 was donated for every AgriGold and Pond Seed Company sign put up in local fields the last two years. Farmers feed people and, with the money, Wayne Trace will start a fund to assist hardworking families who can’t quite stretch their dollars far enough some months by paying for school lunches. Here, Pond Seed owners Fred and Marcia Pond are shown with Pond Seed intern Tristin Miller and Wayne Trace Principals Mike Myers and Kevin Wilson.