Convoy church plans Christmas services

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy United Methodist Church will be participating in the “Blue Christmas” on Thursday December 20, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The holidays are sometimes anything but holly and jolly, with churches gathering that evening as a community to grieve, pray, and sing. Local residents who know of someone who has had a rough year should let them know about this opportunity to recognize God in the midst of their heartache. Pastor Janine Foster will be preaching and all of the participating pastors will lead.

The Sunday service Convoy UM will be December 23 at 9:30 and 11:11 a.m. The sanctuary will be adorned with beautiful red poinsettias, a decorated Christmas tree, lighted garland and wreaths as it prepares for the birth of the Christ Child. There will be Advent wreath scriptures, readings, and prayer, while the adult choir will sing “The Birthday of a King” under the direction of Keith Bowers and accompanist Linda Holden.

The morning message will be “O Come, O Come Emmanuel”, presented by Pastor Bill Thomas. The children are invited to a birthday party for Jesus during Sunday school in the social room.

The church congregation would also like to extend an invitation to a Christmas Eve candlelight service to be held Monday December 24, at 7 p.m. This will be a “service of word, music, and light, with musicians Holden, Phyllis Rice, and Sarah and Josh Thomas.

The message will be entitled “What Did You Come to See”. The evening service will conclude with the singing of “Silent Night” by the congregation while the church is illuminated by candlelight.

Convoy United Methodist Church is located at Main and Sycamore streets in Convoy.