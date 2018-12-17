1st UM sets Christmas children’s musical

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will be presenting a children’s Christmas musical titled The Wild West Christmas Adventures of the Loaned Manger on Sunday, December 23, at 6:30 p.m.

There are two strong messages identified during the presentation. The first is the “Good News of the Savior’s birth” and the second is “welcoming change”. The production is a fun musical with interesting characters and great music. Come enjoy an evening of companionship and fellowship.

For area residents looking for a home church, or who haven’t been to worship for a while, the congregation of First United Methodist and Pastor Chris Farmer welcome them to celebrate during the holidays or any other Sunday.