Riedel votes for ‘regulation freedom’ bill

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) applauded House passage of legislation he sponsored urging Congress to propose the Regulation Freedom Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

“Currently, the growth and abuse of federal regulatory authority threatens constitutional liberties, including those guaranteed by the Bill of Rights,” Riedel said. “Federal regulators must be more accountable to the elected representatives of the people and not be immune from such liability.”

House Concurrent Resolution 24 would allow the refusal of a new regulation when 25 percent of the United States House or Senate transmit written opposition to a proposed federal regulation.

“I will always be looking for ways to eliminate unnecessary burdensome regulations that prevent our businesses from being successful and limit our abilities to enjoy constitutional liberties,” Riedel added.

Supported by groups such as the Associated Builders and Contractors of Ohio (ABC), the initiative aims to protect against federal overreach and give more power to the legislative process and Ohioans who want direct control of policies impacting their industry.

No opponents came forward to testify during the five Economic Development, Commerce and Labor Committee hearings that have taken place since March of this year.

The resolution passed the Ohio House of Representatives and will now go to the Senate for consideration.