Lincolnview rallies past Spencerville

Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview clamped down defensively in the second half to claim a 47-32 Northwest Conference boys’ basketball win at Spencerville on Friday.

Trailing 24-20 at halftime, the Lancers nearly matched their first half total by outscoring the Bearcats 19-6 in the third quarter before holding the hosts to just two points in the final period.

Zane Miller led Lincolnview with 15 points, followed by Creed Jessee’s 12. Drew Armstead led Spencerville (1-4, 0-1 NWC) with eight points.

The Lancers (3-1, 1-0 NWC) will play at Wayne Trace tonight.