Latta sets 1-on-1 meetings in Van Wert

VW independent/submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) will be available for one-on-one meetings with constituents at the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners office in Van Wert on Monday, December 17.

From 9 to 11 a.m., local residents can meet individually with Congressman Latta and discuss issues that are most important to them and their families. Staff will also be available to assist with casework or help residents with any issues they may have with the federal government.

Residents are not required to RSVP, but should contact Congressman Latta’s office at 800.541.6446 if they have any questions. Media is also invited to attend the event, but should RSVP to Drew Griffin at drew.griffin@mail.house.gov.