Fire lieutenant completes officer course

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic Brian Ankney recently completed the Bowling Green State University Fire Officer 2 (FO2) class.

The course is for fire officers in leadership roles for their departments and is designed to meet or exceed NFPA 1021, Standards of Professional Qualifications for Fire Officer II.

The course expands on management techniques learned in Fire Officer I and focuses on public education and community relations, budget preparation and requests, legal responsibilities, time management, handling conflicts in the fire service, dealing with various media agencies, crew resource management, and emergency operations management.

“Completing the FO2 class is the second step for personnel interested in furthering their professional fire officer career,” said Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones. “Their participation in this class shows dedication and commitment as future leaders for our department and community.”