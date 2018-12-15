Cougars, DSJ to play at Goedde building

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

In a “throwback game,” the Van Wert boys’ basketball team will play Delphos St. John’s on Friday, December 21, at the S.F. Goedde building, with the junior varsity tipping off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity.

Season tickets will be honored but with fewer seats available, seating is not guaranteed so fans are encouraged to arrive early. The gym will be divided in half on both sides with the Blue Jays on the west half of the gym and the Cougars on the east. There will be no seating in the balcony area, but standing room only.

Presale tickets will be on sale in the Van Wert High School athletic office on Wednesday and Thursday during normal school hours or until sold out. High School and Middle School students may purchase tickets during lunch, and Elementary School students may purchase tickets by submitting money to their homeroom teachers on Wednesday and Thursday.