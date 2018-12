Salvation Army donation

The second annual Candy Cane Fundraiser for Salvation Army was a huge success at Van Wert Elementary School. The VWES staff and students raised $1,373.67, topping last year’s total of $600 in candy cane sales. Shown with VWES students are Lt. Joshua Brookman of the Salvation Army and fifth-grade teacher Ashley McElroy and first-grade teacher Sara Royer, who are both Candy Cane sponsors.VWES photo