Marvin P. Dipple Jr.

Marvin P. Dipple Jr., 61, of Van Wert, died at 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born October 29, 1957, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the son of Marvin Dipple Sr., who preceded him in death, and Janet F. (Johnson) Ghilino, who survives in New Jersey.

Survivors include his best friend, Dottie; a daughter, Holly Dipple and her son Chase of Van Wert; a son, Micheal Dipple of California; four stepchildren, Brock Bowers, Brian (Nikki) Bowers, Mindy Bowers, and Camille Bowers; two brothers, Louis (Jackie) Ghilino Jr. of New Jersey and John (Stella) Dipple; three sisters, Gina (Joe) Lisco and Lisa (Jesse) Kurtanick, both of Pennsylvania, and Christine (Jill) Ghilino of New Jersey; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

A sister, Vicki Rzewuski, also preceded him in death.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with military honors rendered after the service by units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.