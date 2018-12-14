Lange wins weekly award

Van Wert High School wrestler Ben Lange is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The junior, who was nominated by head coach Ben Collins, wrestles in the 126 pound weight class for the Cougars and is a two time letterman. All area winter sports coaches, along with athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the next award by emailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent