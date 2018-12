Lady Cougar swimmers sweep, boys split

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School boys and girls swim team hosted a dual meet with Elida and Ada High Schools on Thursday. This meet was scored as a double dual. The Cougar boys defeated Ada 52-37, but fell to Elida 34-64. The Cougar girls defeated Elida 68-50 and Ada 70-36.

Boys Results (all distances in meters –places are marked “E” when scored against Elida and “A” when scored against Ada):

200 Medley Relay: E 2nd A 1st (2:16.52 –Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Noah Arend, Holden Reichert)

200 Freestyle: E 1st A 1st (2:29.89- Ian Rex)

200 Individual Medley: E 1st A 1st (2:42.12- Noah Arend)

50 Freestyle: E 3rd A 2nd (33.04 – James Hagaman), E 4th A 3rd (33.14 – Gage Wannemacher)

100 Butterfly: E 1st A 2nd (1:18.49- Holden Reichert)

100 Freestyle: E 3rd A 2nd (1:17.11 – James Hagaman), E 4th A 3rd (1:22.95 – Sam Price)

400 Freestyle: E 2nd A 1st (5:51.25 –Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle Relay: E 2nd A 1st (2:01.63 –Ian Rex, Holden Reichert, Noah Arend, James Hagaman)

100 Backstroke: E 2nd A 1st (1:17.91 – Ian Rex), E 4th A 4th (1:44.10 – Sam Price)

100 Breaststroke: E 2nd A 1st (1:27.11 –Noah Arend), E 3rd A 2nd (1:34.05 –Gage Wannemacher)

400 Freestyle Relay: E 2nd A 1st (4:55.21 – Gage Wannemacher, Octavius Tucker, James Hagaman, Holden Reichert)

Girls Results (all distances in meters –places are marked “E” when scored against Elida and “A” when scored against Ada):

200 Medley Relay: E 2nd A 2nd (2:41.72 –Katie McVaigh, Bri Bebout, Jamie Burenga, Becky Rigdon)

200 Freestyle: E 1st A 1st (2:42.31 –Noelle Heffner), E 3rd A 2nd (3:09.96 – Becky Rigdon)

200 Individual Medley: E 2nd A 2nd (3:25.00 – Allie Etter)

50 Freestyle: E 2nd A 1st (34.49-Bri Bebout), E 3rd A 2nd (34.53 – Rachel Spath), JV E 1st A 1st (36.88 – Olivia Kline), E 2nd A 2nd (37.99 – Anna Wasson), E 3rd A 3rd (40.55 – Lydia Francis)

1-meter Diving: E 1st A 1st 483.45 points – Madison Jarrett

100 Freestyle: E 1st A 1st (1:08.73 – Jamie Burenga), E 2nd A 2nd (1:16.38 –Bri Bebout), JV E 1st A 1st (1:35.55- Lydia Francis)

400 Freestyle: E 1st A 2nd (5:50.80-Noelle Heffner), E 2nd A 3rd (6:11.03 –Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: E 1st A 1st (2:15.21 – Noelle Heffner, Jamie Burenga, Bri Bebout, Becky Rigdon) E 3rd A 2nd (2:29.22 – Rachel Spath, Anna Wasson, Lydia Francis, Olivia Kline)

100 Backstroke: E 1st A 1st (1:20.19 –Jamie Burenga), E 3rd A 4th (1:47.23 – Olivia Kline)

100 Breaststroke: E 1st A 2nd (1:47.24 –Rachel Spath), E 3rd A 3rd (2:02.35– Anna Wasson)

400 Freestyle Relay: E 1st A 1st (5:20.74–Rachel Spath, Becky Rigdon, Allie Etter, Noelle Heffner)

The Cougar swim team will compete against the Bryan and Bath on December 18, at the Van Wert YMCA.