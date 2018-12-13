Wren seeks funds for community center

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The Village of Wren recently finished construction of the Wren Eagle’s Nest, a new community building paid for through a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

This grant allowed the village to construct the building, but did not provide enough funds to install appliances, a kitchen sink, or any cabinets and countertops. Also, there were not enough funds to outfit the Eagle’s Nest with tables and chairs, nor racks on which to store them.

The Wren Village Council is seeking donations to help fund these necessary items to finish the Eagle’s Nest so that it can be used as a community center. The names of those that donate $100 or more (or in memory of) will be placed on a plaque to be hung in the Eagle’s Nest building.

Those interested in donating to this worthy cause should contact Council President Denise Henry at 419.495.2462. Donations can be mailed to Henry at: P.O. Box 172, Wren, OH 45899. Make tax-deductible checks payable to: Village of Wren-Community Building Fund.