VW swimmers host New Bremen, Minster

Submitted information

The Cougar swim team hosted New Bremen and Minster at the Van Wert YMCA in a double-dual meet on Wednesday. Cougar swimmers swam well and achieved personal records in 85 percent of the events. The Cougar boys were victorious over New Bremen, 47 -34, but fell to Minster 40 – 51, with the girls losing to New Bremen 25-99 while defeating Minster 70-38.

Girls results (all distances in meters), M for Minster and N for New Bremen:

200 Medley Relay: M 1st N 3rd (2:41.02 –Noelle Heffner, Jamie Burenga, Katie McVaigh, Bri Bebout), M 3rd N 4th (3:07.92 – Rachel Spath, Lydia Francis, Ana Wasson, Olivia Kline)

200 Freestyle: M 1st N 1st (2:30.88 – Jamie Burenga), M 3rd N 4th (3:07.55 –Becky Rigdon)

200 Individual Medley: M 2nd N 3rd (3:13.94 – Katie McVaigh), M 3rd N 3rd (3:28.86 – Allie Etter)

50 Freestyle: M 1st N 3rd (33.51 –Noelle Heffner), M 2nd N 4th (35.59–Bri Bebout), JV M 1st N 4th (36.50 Olivia Kline), M 2nd N 5th (43.34 – Lydia Francis)

1-meter diving: M 1st N 2nd (185.90 points –Madison Jarrett)

100 Butterfly: M 2nd N 3rd (1:31.82 – Katie McVaigh), M 3rd N 4th (1:43.19 – Rachel Spath)

100 Freestyle: M 1st N 3rd (1:13.17 – Noelle Heffner), M 2nd N 4th (1:17.92 –Bri Bebout), JV M 1st N 4th (Lydia Francis – 1:36.35)

400 Freestyle: M 2nd N 2nd (7:09.07 – Ana Wasson), M 4th – N 3rd (7:26.07 – Olivia Kline)

200 Freestyle Relay: M 1st N 3rd (2:17.38 – Jamie Burenga, Katie McVaigh, Bri Bebout, Noelle Heffner), M 3rd N 4th (2:24.43 – Allie Etter, Ana Wasson, Becky Rigdon, Olivia Kline)

100 Backstroke: M 1st N 2nd (1:20.23–Jamie Burenga), M 2nd N 3rd (1:34.22 –Becky Rigdon)

100 Breaststroke: M 3rd N 3rd (1:47.50 –Rachel Spath) M 4th N 4th (1:8.67 –Allie Etter)

400 Freestyle Relay: M 2nd N 2nd (5:45.53 – Becky Rigdon, Allie Etter, Rachel, Spath, Ana Wasson)

Boys Results (all distances in meters), M for Minster and N for New Bremen:

200 Medley Relay: M 2nd N 1st (2:15.89 – Ian Rex, Noah Arend, Holden Reichert, Gage Wannemacher)

200 Freestyle: M 1st N 1st (2:30.60 – Ian Rex), M 3rd N 2nd (2:44.20 – Octavius Tucker)

200 Individual Medley: M 2nd N 1st (2:43.68 –Noah Arend), M 3rd N 3rd (2:59.54 – Holden Reichert)

50 Freestyle: M 2nd N 2nd (32.87 – Gage Wannemacher), M 3rd N 3rd (33.00 –James Hagaman)

100 Freestyle: M 1st N 2nd (1:06.74 –Holden Reichert), M 4th N 4th (1:22.04–Sam Price)

400 Freestyle: M 2nd N 1st (5:54.65 –Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle Relay: M 1st N 2nd (2:01.56 – Ian Rex, Holden Reichert, Noah Arend, Gage Wannemacher)

100 Backstroke: M 2nd N 1st (1:17.38 –Ian Rex), M 3rd N 3rd (1:33.15 – James Hagaman)

100 Breaststroke: M 2nd N 1st (1:26.31 –Noah Arend), M 3rd N 2nd (1:42.06 – Sam Price)

400 Free Relay: M 2nd N 2nd (5:12.23 – Gage Wannemacher, Sam Price, Octavius Tucker, James Hagaman)

The next competition for the Cougars will be today, when they host Elida and Ada in a double-dual meet.