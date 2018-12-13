The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

VW swimmers host New Bremen, Minster

Submitted information

The Cougar swim team hosted New Bremen and Minster at the Van Wert YMCA in a double-dual meet on Wednesday. Cougar swimmers swam well and achieved personal records in 85 percent of the events. The Cougar boys were victorious over New Bremen, 47 -34, but fell to Minster 40 – 51, with the girls losing to New Bremen 25-99 while defeating Minster 70-38.

Jamie Burenga swims the 200 meter medley relay for Van Wert on Wednesday. Photo submitted

Girls results (all distances in meters),  M for Minster and N for New Bremen:

200 Medley Relay: M 1st N 3rd (2:41.02 –Noelle Heffner, Jamie Burenga, Katie McVaigh, Bri Bebout), M 3rd N 4th (3:07.92 – Rachel Spath, Lydia Francis, Ana Wasson, Olivia Kline)
200 Freestyle: M 1st N 1st (2:30.88 – Jamie Burenga), M 3rd N 4th (3:07.55 –Becky Rigdon)
200 Individual Medley: M 2nd N 3rd (3:13.94 – Katie McVaigh), M 3rd N 3rd (3:28.86 – Allie Etter)

50 Freestyle: M 1st N 3rd (33.51 –Noelle Heffner), M 2nd N 4th (35.59–Bri Bebout), JV M 1st N 4th (36.50 Olivia Kline), M 2nd N 5th (43.34 – Lydia Francis)
1-meter diving: M 1st N 2nd (185.90 points –Madison Jarrett)
100 Butterfly: M 2nd N 3rd (1:31.82 – Katie McVaigh), M 3rd N 4th (1:43.19 – Rachel Spath)

100 Freestyle: M 1st N 3rd (1:13.17 – Noelle Heffner), M 2nd N 4th (1:17.92 –Bri Bebout), JV M 1st N 4th (Lydia Francis – 1:36.35)
400 Freestyle: M 2nd N 2nd (7:09.07 – Ana Wasson), M 4th – N 3rd (7:26.07 – Olivia Kline)
200 Freestyle Relay: M 1st N 3rd (2:17.38 – Jamie Burenga, Katie McVaigh, Bri Bebout, Noelle Heffner), M 3rd N 4th (2:24.43 – Allie Etter, Ana Wasson, Becky Rigdon, Olivia Kline)

100 Backstroke: M 1st N 2nd (1:20.23–Jamie Burenga), M 2nd N 3rd (1:34.22 –Becky Rigdon)
100 Breaststroke: M 3rd N 3rd (1:47.50 –Rachel Spath) M 4th N 4th (1:8.67 –Allie Etter)
400 Freestyle Relay: M 2nd N 2nd (5:45.53 – Becky Rigdon, Allie Etter, Rachel, Spath, Ana Wasson)

Boys Results (all distances in meters), M for Minster and N for New Bremen:

200 Medley Relay: M 2nd N 1st (2:15.89 – Ian Rex, Noah Arend, Holden Reichert, Gage Wannemacher)
200 Freestyle: M 1st N 1st (2:30.60 – Ian Rex), M 3rd N 2nd (2:44.20 – Octavius Tucker)
200 Individual Medley: M 2nd N 1st (2:43.68 –Noah Arend), M 3rd N 3rd (2:59.54 – Holden Reichert)

50 Freestyle: M 2nd N 2nd (32.87 – Gage Wannemacher), M 3rd N 3rd (33.00 –James Hagaman)
100 Freestyle: M 1st N 2nd (1:06.74 –Holden Reichert), M 4th N 4th (1:22.04–Sam Price)
400 Freestyle: M 2nd N 1st (5:54.65 –Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle Relay: M 1st N 2nd (2:01.56 – Ian Rex, Holden Reichert, Noah Arend, Gage Wannemacher)
100 Backstroke: M 2nd N 1st (1:17.38 –Ian Rex), M 3rd N 3rd (1:33.15 – James Hagaman)
100 Breaststroke: M 2nd N 1st (1:26.31 –Noah Arend), M 3rd N 2nd (1:42.06 – Sam Price)

400 Free Relay: M 2nd N 2nd (5:12.23 – Gage Wannemacher, Sam Price, Octavius Tucker, James Hagaman)

The next competition for the Cougars will be today, when they host Elida and Ada in a double-dual meet.

POSTED: 12/13/18 at 5:46 am. FILED UNDER: Sports