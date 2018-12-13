Hoops preview: Cougars, Lancers, Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It will be a busy weekend of boys’ high school basketball, with Van Wert in action on Friday, and Lincolnview and Crestview hitting the court on Friday and Saturday. Below are previews for each team.

Van Wert vs. Wapakoneta

Friday night’s game is the Western Buckeye League opener for both teams.

Despite playing a 13 week football season, the Redskins (2-0) opted not to delay the start of basketball. However, Wapakoneta didn’t play last weekend. The team’s two wins came November 30 and December 1 against Delphos Jefferson (62-31) and Indian Lake (80-50).

Van Wert (1-1) bounced back from a season opening loss to Lincolnview with a 56-50 victory over Parkway last Friday. Nate Place and Drew Bagley combined to score 34 of Van Wert’s 56 points.

After Friday night, the Cougars will play double weekends for four consecutive weeks.

When the two teams met last season, Wapakoneta posted a 56-49 win. The Redskins have won six straight against the Cougars, with the last victory coming during the 2011-2012 season (59-44).

Friday night’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Lincolnview at Spencerville, at Wayne Trace

The Lancers (2-1) were edged by Upper Scioto Valley 54-53 on Friday, but rebounded in a big way with a 62-33 victory over Continental on Saturday. Zane Miller led Lincolnview tallied 34 points in the two games.

Heading into Friday night’s NWC opener at Spencerville, the Lancers are averaging 57.6 points per game while allowing 48 per outing.

Spencerville (1-3) opened the season with three straight losses, but slipped by Fort Jennings 42-41 last Saturday. The Bearcats are averaging 36.5 points per game and giving up 58.5 points per game.

Lincolnview won last year’s game 46-40.

Saturday’s opponent, Wayne Trace, is 2-1 and will play at Liberty Center on Friday. The Raiders are averaging and allowing 50 points per game.

When Lincolnview and Wayne Trace met last season, the Lancers posted a 67-49 victory over the Raiders. However, Wayne Trace avenged the regular season loss with a 60-52 win in the Division IV sectional title game at Paulding High School.

Saturday’s Lincolnview-Wayne Trace game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Crestview at Bluffton, vs. Edgerton, vs. Fort Jennings (Tuesday)

The Knights (2-0) will play their first double weekend of the season, then will jump back into action on Tuesday.

Something has to give on Friday night, as both teams enter the NWC opener at Bluffton undefeated. Crestview enters the game averaging 67.5 points per game, while allowing just 40 per game. The Pirates (3-0) have defeated Leipsic, Bath and Van Buren and are averaging 56 points per game, while allowing 46 per contest.

Crestview won last year’s game 43-25.

After an extended football season, Edgerton (1-0) delayed the start of basketball and opened with a 36-26 win at Fayette on Tuesday. Saturday’s game will be the home opener for the Knights, who won last year’s game 62-39.

Crestview will follow up Saturday’s game with a home non-conference matchup against Fort Jennings, a team that upset the Knights 46-38 last season. The Musketeers are 1-3 and will host Ottoville on Friday.

Crestview will host Fort Jennings on Tuesday, and the game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.