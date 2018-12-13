Crestview offering presale hoops tix

Submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets for Crestview’s boys’ triple header (freshman, junior varsity and varsity) basketball games this Friday night at Bluffton will be on sale Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the Crestview athletic office.

The freshman game will start at 5 p.m. with the JV and varsity games to follow. Prices for the Bluffton game are $5 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the door are $5.

Prices for Saturday’s home opener vs. Edgerton are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets at the door will be $6.